Previous
Photo 3331
built in grooming tool
the double fused toe on each foot is sure a handy dandy tool!
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
8
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5805
photos
249
followers
248
following
912% complete
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th June 2024 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao25
Karen
ace
Great shot of a koala’s foot and the incredible fused toe. That's quite something, that foot - that toe is a remarkable feature. Valentine looks super content in the sunshine.
June 22nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
So beautiful
June 22nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Such a beautiful shot!
June 22nd, 2024
Michelle
Cute capture
June 22nd, 2024
Elisabeth Sæter
Cute
June 22nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful… gorgeous cute adorable photo
June 22nd, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Love those paws
June 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh how adorable!
June 22nd, 2024
