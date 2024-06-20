Previous
built in grooming tool by koalagardens
Photo 3331

built in grooming tool

the double fused toe on each foot is sure a handy dandy tool!
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Karen
Great shot of a koala’s foot and the incredible fused toe. That's quite something, that foot - that toe is a remarkable feature. Valentine looks super content in the sunshine.
June 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C
So beautiful
June 22nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Such a beautiful shot!
June 22nd, 2024  
Michelle
Cute capture
June 22nd, 2024  
Elisabeth Sæter
Cute
June 22nd, 2024  
Beverley
Beautiful… gorgeous cute adorable photo
June 22nd, 2024  
Renee Salamon
Love those paws
June 22nd, 2024  
Mags
Oh how adorable!
June 22nd, 2024  
