day 2 with the new koala by koalagardens
day 2 with the new koala

hiding out in one of the biggest trees on the property ...
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Rob Z ace
Wouldn't it be lovely if he chose to stay nearby. Another name to choose. :)
June 24th, 2024  
