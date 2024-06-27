Previous
when the ball unfolds by koalagardens
when the ball unfolds

while we can't see Elmo's face, the way he is wedged in and that relaxed foot had me laughing
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Beverley ace
Looks like he’s holding on as if it’s a swing…. Amazingly clever chappy…
June 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh wow
June 28th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Lol - great catch.
June 28th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
LOL
June 28th, 2024  
