Photo 3338
Photo 3338
when the ball unfolds
while we can't see Elmo's face, the way he is wedged in and that relaxed foot had me laughing
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
4
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5812
photos
249
followers
247
following
914% complete
3331
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
26th June 2024 3:45pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
elmo
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao25
Beverley
ace
Looks like he’s holding on as if it’s a swing…. Amazingly clever chappy…
June 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh wow
June 28th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lol - great catch.
June 28th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
LOL
June 28th, 2024
