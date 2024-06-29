Sign up
Previous
Photo 3340
them handy foot thumbs
I love how Valentine is supporting his arm with his foot - but I'm sure I'd wake with my foot gone to sleep!
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5814
photos
249
followers
247
following
915% complete
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
3340
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th June 2024 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Well this position looks a lot more comfortable than some of the others! Sweet dreams Valentine!
June 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Ahhh he fits the tree perfectly… and yes looks really comfy…
Sooo wonderful they’re loved and cared for.
You and your team are very special…
June 29th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ah great capture
June 29th, 2024
