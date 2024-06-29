Previous
them handy foot thumbs by koalagardens
Photo 3340

them handy foot thumbs

I love how Valentine is supporting his arm with his foot - but I'm sure I'd wake with my foot gone to sleep!
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
915% complete

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Well this position looks a lot more comfortable than some of the others! Sweet dreams Valentine!
June 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Ahhh he fits the tree perfectly… and yes looks really comfy…
Sooo wonderful they’re loved and cared for.
You and your team are very special…
June 29th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Ah great capture
June 29th, 2024  
