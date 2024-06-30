Previous
new young un by koalagardens
Photo 3341

new young un

If you would like to vote here 3 names are up for consideration: GYPSY | PALYA | PILGRIM
The dispersion seems to start earlier every year!
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
KV
Gypsy is my vote & she/he looks so cute!
June 30th, 2024  
JackieR
Gypsy
June 30th, 2024  
Mags
Aww! A beauty!
June 30th, 2024  
Corinne C
Lovely portrait. He seems to look down at you :-)
June 30th, 2024  
Corinne
Pilgrim !
June 30th, 2024  
Suzanne
I would go for Palya as 'welcome' or 'hello' and as an Aboriginal name
June 30th, 2024  
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice
June 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Precious
June 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
"Pilgrim "- but I hope that her pilgrimage has ended and will stay at Koala Gardens !
June 30th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke
Gypsy.........(no ancestral roots).......the little one will probably travel.....
June 30th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke
pppfffttt....mispelling....I meant to say MY ancestral roots)
June 30th, 2024  
