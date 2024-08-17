Previous
how to spot feets by koalagardens
how to spot feets

A less zoomed in view of Valentine sleeping for the foot photo yesterday
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Linda Godwin
The great Toe inspection!
August 20th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very cool from this angle.
August 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
And bums! LOL!
August 20th, 2024  
