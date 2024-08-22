Sign up
Photo 3378
what a profile
the big fella Valentine
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
2
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5856
photos
239
followers
242
following
925% complete
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
22nd August 2024 5:06pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao27
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful ! that intense gaze ! fav
August 25th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Very aquiline!
August 25th, 2024
