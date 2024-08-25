Previous
gaining confidence by koalagardens
Photo 3381

gaining confidence

joey is growing daily and learning to do things a little distance away from mum - the hope of the next generation
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Christine Sztukowski ace
We all have hope for the next generation, best of life joey
August 28th, 2024  
Jesika
When do they become independent?
August 28th, 2024  
Desi
This is so sweet
August 28th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So sweet.
August 28th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
Gorgeous. Fav.
August 28th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
How sweet!
August 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Bless him ! fav
August 28th, 2024  
