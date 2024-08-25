Sign up
Previous
Photo 3381
gaining confidence
joey is growing daily and learning to do things a little distance away from mum - the hope of the next generation
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
7
6
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
onyx
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao27
Christine Sztukowski
ace
We all have hope for the next generation, best of life joey
August 28th, 2024
Jesika
When do they become independent?
August 28th, 2024
Desi
This is so sweet
August 28th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So sweet.
August 28th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
Gorgeous. Fav.
August 28th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
How sweet!
August 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Bless him ! fav
August 28th, 2024
