no neck is a thing by koalagardens
no neck is a thing

talk about getting hulky Valentine
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Mags ace
LOL! Eating well! =)
September 24th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha - no room for a bow-tie. !!! Such contented looking hulk !! fav
September 24th, 2024  
