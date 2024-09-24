Previous
time to hug a tree by koalagardens
time to hug a tree

talk about all scrunched up
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Beverley ace
So happy… relaxed. Wonderful to see.
September 25th, 2024  
