Photo 3410
she can't reach me
joey is high in a tree and there is quite a wind blowing, still I'm noticed ...
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
7
9
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
9
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
29th September 2024 9:27am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
onyx
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao28
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot - she has that defiant look !! fav
October 1st, 2024
Wendy
ace
Hello Fluffmuffin :-)
October 1st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
The babies are so goreous
October 1st, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
What a cutie!
October 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
How very adorable!
October 1st, 2024
Babs
ace
Aw so sweet.
October 1st, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Joey is gorgeous
October 1st, 2024
