she can't reach me by koalagardens
Photo 3410

she can't reach me

joey is high in a tree and there is quite a wind blowing, still I'm noticed ...
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot - she has that defiant look !! fav
October 1st, 2024  
Wendy ace
Hello Fluffmuffin :-)
October 1st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
The babies are so goreous
October 1st, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
What a cutie!
October 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
How very adorable!
October 1st, 2024  
Babs ace
Aw so sweet.
October 1st, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Joey is gorgeous
October 1st, 2024  
