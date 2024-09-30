Sign up
Photo 3412
hold on that wind's a'blowin
we've had storms and lots of broken trees, luckily none that had koalas in at the time!
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
29th September 2024 2:36pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
onyx
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao28
Joanne Diochon
ace
The Koala moms must have their hands full, literally.
October 3rd, 2024
haskar
ace
Hold on tight!
October 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Aww! Poor thing! But it's hanging on.
October 3rd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
So windblown!
October 3rd, 2024
