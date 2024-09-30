Previous
hold on that wind's a'blowin by koalagardens
hold on that wind's a'blowin

we've had storms and lots of broken trees, luckily none that had koalas in at the time!
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Joanne Diochon ace
The Koala moms must have their hands full, literally.
October 3rd, 2024  
haskar ace
Hold on tight!
October 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! Poor thing! But it's hanging on.
October 3rd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
So windblown!
October 3rd, 2024  
