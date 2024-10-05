Sign up
Photo 3417
sleeping on duty?
nah I've always got half an eye open ...
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao28
Beryl Lloyd
ace
But not too happy about things !!! fav
October 7th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
such good balance
October 7th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love that little, round body
October 7th, 2024
haskar
ace
He doesn't sleep, he watches.
October 7th, 2024
