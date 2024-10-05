Previous
sleeping on duty? by koalagardens
Photo 3417

sleeping on duty?

nah I've always got half an eye open ...
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
936% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
But not too happy about things !!! fav
October 7th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
such good balance
October 7th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love that little, round body
October 7th, 2024  
haskar ace
He doesn't sleep, he watches.
October 7th, 2024  
