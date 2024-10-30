Sign up
Previous
Photo 3442
biggest kingfisher
I missed getting a photo of one of the tiny ones, the sacred kingfisher, but this kookaburra (they are the largest kingfishers anywhere) on the hunt is a sight I never tire of
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
3
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
30th October 2024 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
kookaburra
,
kingfisher
,
wildandfree
,
ndao28
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the bird.
November 2nd, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice capture. The kookaburra's look a little top heavy to me, as if their bodies are not quite big enough to carry their big heads and beaks.
November 2nd, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Soooo cool! Beautiful image
November 2nd, 2024
