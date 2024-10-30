Previous
biggest kingfisher by koalagardens
biggest kingfisher

I missed getting a photo of one of the tiny ones, the sacred kingfisher, but this kookaburra (they are the largest kingfishers anywhere) on the hunt is a sight I never tire of
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the bird.
November 2nd, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Nice capture. The kookaburra's look a little top heavy to me, as if their bodies are not quite big enough to carry their big heads and beaks.
November 2nd, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Soooo cool! Beautiful image
November 2nd, 2024  
