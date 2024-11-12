Previous
Red Neck by koalagardens
Red Neck

I'm seeing quite a bit of the red neck wallabies lately - they are very shy and go bounding off in a flash. They have the sweetest eyes.
12th November 2024

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Michelle
Great timing to get a picture
November 14th, 2024  
