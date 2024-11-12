Sign up
Photo 3450
Red Neck
I'm seeing quite a bit of the red neck wallabies lately - they are very shy and go bounding off in a flash. They have the sweetest eyes.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5990
photos
237
followers
242
following
945% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
12th November 2024 10:16am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
joey
,
wallaby
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao28
Michelle
Great timing to get a picture
November 14th, 2024
