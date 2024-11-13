Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3451
so long and thanks for all the ...
... leaf! Hobi graduated, putting on a huge amount of weight here in his 3 weeks prep for the wild and is now fully released back where he came from. Good luck mate!
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
9
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5993
photos
237
followers
242
following
945% complete
View this month »
3444
3445
3446
3447
3448
3449
3450
3451
Latest from all albums
3449
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
3450
3451
Photo Details
Views
24
Comments
9
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
13th November 2024 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
kindy
,
hobi
,
wildandfree
,
ndao28
Corinne C
ace
Such an adorable face
November 16th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Oh my gosh… you must feel so proud but also a little sad when they’re well enough to go back to the wild.
You do an incredible job… they will always remember your voice & kindness.
November 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
That's just such an adorable little face!
November 16th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
November 16th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
You must see them leave with mixed feelings!
November 16th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
So lovable
November 16th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
A wonderful close up of Hobi. He sure knew enough to take full advantage of the 24 hour buffet in the kindy. Good luck out there Hobi!
November 16th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a lovely image and a wonderful end result. I hope he keeps safe.
November 16th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture!
November 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
You do an incredible job… they will always remember your voice & kindness.