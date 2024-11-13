Previous
Photo 3451

so long and thanks for all the ...

... leaf! Hobi graduated, putting on a huge amount of weight here in his 3 weeks prep for the wild and is now fully released back where he came from. Good luck mate!
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Corinne C ace
Such an adorable face
November 16th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Oh my gosh… you must feel so proud but also a little sad when they’re well enough to go back to the wild.
You do an incredible job… they will always remember your voice & kindness.
November 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
That's just such an adorable little face!
November 16th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture
November 16th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
You must see them leave with mixed feelings!
November 16th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
So lovable
November 16th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
A wonderful close up of Hobi. He sure knew enough to take full advantage of the 24 hour buffet in the kindy. Good luck out there Hobi!
November 16th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a lovely image and a wonderful end result. I hope he keeps safe.
November 16th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture!
November 16th, 2024  
