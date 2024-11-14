Previous
Mr Momo by koalagardens
Mr Momo

one handsome dude am I right?
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Babs ace
Isn't he gorgeous.
November 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
Oh yes he is, ever so cute with those little beady eyes looking at you.
November 18th, 2024  
Barb ace
Delightful!
November 18th, 2024  
