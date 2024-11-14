Sign up
Photo 3452
Mr Momo
one handsome dude am I right?
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
momo
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao29
Babs
ace
Isn't he gorgeous.
November 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
Oh yes he is, ever so cute with those little beady eyes looking at you.
November 18th, 2024
Barb
ace
Delightful!
November 18th, 2024
