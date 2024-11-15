Previous
Woody watches by koalagardens
Photo 3453

Woody watches

the big mature fella that has recently started coming through
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Shutterbug
It’s hard to tell size from an image, but he sure does look like a big fella.
November 18th, 2024  
carol white
A lovely capture of Woody. Fav 😊
November 18th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨
@shutterbug49 I'd guess Momo is around 5.5 - 6kg and Woody 7.5 or so
November 18th, 2024  
Wylie
He is a beauty and you’ve caught him well here
November 18th, 2024  
Mags
Handsome boy!
November 18th, 2024  
Zilli~
Soo cute
November 18th, 2024  
Beverley
Handsome gorgeous woody…
November 18th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Lovely shot!
November 18th, 2024  
