Photo 3453
Woody watches
the big mature fella that has recently started coming through
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
14th November 2024 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
woody
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao29
Shutterbug
ace
It’s hard to tell size from an image, but he sure does look like a big fella.
November 18th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely capture of Woody. Fav 😊
November 18th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@shutterbug49
I'd guess Momo is around 5.5 - 6kg and Woody 7.5 or so
November 18th, 2024
Wylie
ace
He is a beauty and you’ve caught him well here
November 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
Handsome boy!
November 18th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Soo cute
November 18th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Handsome gorgeous woody…
November 18th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot!
November 18th, 2024
