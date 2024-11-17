Previous
always alert by koalagardens
Photo 3455

always alert

wallabies are so much more alert than their marsupial cousins the koala
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Michelle
Such a cute face
November 20th, 2024  
