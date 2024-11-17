Sign up
Photo 3455
always alert
wallabies are so much more alert than their marsupial cousins the koala
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
1
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
6002
photos
237
followers
242
following
3448
3449
3450
3451
3452
3453
3454
3455
3451
2272
2273
3452
3453
2274
3454
3455
Views
16
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
14th November 2024 6:03pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
joey
,
wallaby
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao29
Michelle
Such a cute face
November 20th, 2024
