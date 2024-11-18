Sign up
Previous
Photo 3456
Woody doing the rounds
such a great face lol
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
7
2
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
3449
3450
3451
3452
3453
3454
3455
3456
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th November 2024 3:15pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
woody
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao29
Margaret Brown
ace
A super portrait!
November 21st, 2024
Michelle
Woody looks a wise Koala
November 21st, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely capture of Woody. Fav 😊
November 21st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Cuteness
November 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Looking very suave and handsome.
November 21st, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
He's got a look of determination there- probably on the hunt for just the right tasting eucalyptus leaves!
November 21st, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Brings joy
November 21st, 2024
