Woody doing the rounds by koalagardens
Woody doing the rounds

such a great face lol
18th November 2024

KoalaGardens

koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Margaret Brown ace
A super portrait!
November 21st, 2024  
Michelle
Woody looks a wise Koala
November 21st, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely capture of Woody. Fav 😊
November 21st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Cuteness
November 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Looking very suave and handsome.
November 21st, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
He's got a look of determination there- probably on the hunt for just the right tasting eucalyptus leaves!
November 21st, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Brings joy
November 21st, 2024  
