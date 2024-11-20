Sign up
Previous
Photo 3457
cold and wet
unseasonable week of spring here!
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
3
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
6007
photos
237
followers
243
following
947% complete
3450
3451
3452
3453
3454
3455
3456
3457
2274
2275
3454
3455
2276
3456
2277
3457
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
20th November 2024 3:45pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
momo
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao29
Renee Salamon
ace
Poor thing, he does not look happy
November 22nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
He looks snuggly and like he’s contemplating… so cute how he’s holding his paws.
November 22nd, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Looks like he is cuddling in and turning his back to the rain.
November 22nd, 2024
