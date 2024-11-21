Previous
baby it's wet outside by koalagardens
I don the wet weather gear and head off, while the koalas just sleep the same way in the same places taking no notice of the weather
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
