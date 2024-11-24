Sign up
Photo 3462
Slow progress
but steadily improving. He ended up with a few health issues and will possibly not be home before xmas now.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
KoalaGardens🐨
Joanne Diochon
ace
Sorry to hear about his additional health problems but glad he has you guys to look out for him.
November 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sorry , but in the best place till completely well again !
November 27th, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
This is such a great portrait of his face. I think it’s my fave of you koala pictures ever. Would you be ok if I try painting it?
November 27th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
What a sweet face!
November 27th, 2024
