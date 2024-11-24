Previous
Slow progress by koalagardens
Photo 3462

Slow progress

but steadily improving. He ended up with a few health issues and will possibly not be home before xmas now.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
948% complete

Joanne Diochon ace
Sorry to hear about his additional health problems but glad he has you guys to look out for him.
November 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sorry , but in the best place till completely well again !
November 27th, 2024  
Dixie Goode ace
This is such a great portrait of his face. I think it’s my fave of you koala pictures ever. Would you be ok if I try painting it?
November 27th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
What a sweet face!
November 27th, 2024  
