and while the alpha's away ... by koalagardens
Photo 3463

and while the alpha's away ...

I wonder if Woody thinks he is in with a good chance while Valentine is away in hospital. Things are so complex for koalas!
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Steve Chappell ace
Such a great portrait of Woody
November 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful shot ! such a sweet gaze ! fav
November 28th, 2024  
Liz Gooster ace
Gorgeous
November 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
Ha ha he looks as though he is scheming doesn't he
November 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
He has a puzzled look
November 28th, 2024  
