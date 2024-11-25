Sign up
Photo 3463
and while the alpha's away ...
I wonder if Woody thinks he is in with a good chance while Valentine is away in hospital. Things are so complex for koalas!
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
5
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Steve Chappell
ace
Such a great portrait of Woody
November 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful shot ! such a sweet gaze ! fav
November 28th, 2024
Liz Gooster
ace
Gorgeous
November 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
Ha ha he looks as though he is scheming doesn't he
November 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
He has a puzzled look
November 28th, 2024
