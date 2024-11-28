Sign up
Previous
Photo 3466
fav tree
Enya has claimed this lovely tallowwood as her fav tree already. it was the first tree I found her in the day she arrived here only 2 months ago, and she is in it fairly often.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
enya
,
wildandfree
,
ndao29
Kitty Hawke
ace
It has good perching points !
November 30th, 2024
