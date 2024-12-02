Sign up
Previous
Photo 3470
someone move that twig please
if only I had some gadget that could do that for me
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
2
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
enya
,
wildandfree
,
ndao29
Diana
ace
Have you tried in PS, I have had some good results with the new update. It still is a great shot, even with the twig.
December 6th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, yes, you need an invisible, very, very long stick, with string operated clippers on the end! Ha ha!
December 6th, 2024
