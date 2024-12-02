Previous
someone move that twig please by koalagardens
Photo 3470

someone move that twig please

if only I had some gadget that could do that for me
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Diana ace
Have you tried in PS, I have had some good results with the new update. It still is a great shot, even with the twig.
December 6th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, yes, you need an invisible, very, very long stick, with string operated clippers on the end! Ha ha!
December 6th, 2024  
