Astra is back by koalagardens
Photo 3472

Astra is back

Very surprised but delighted to see Astra looking great - I haven't seen him since August.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Mags ace
Sweetest shot I've seen today. =)
December 9th, 2024  
Michelle
Aww cuteness overload - Astra looks so fluffy
December 9th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
He looks happy to be back. Fav.
December 9th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Looks content & comfy
December 9th, 2024  
