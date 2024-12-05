Sign up
Photo 3473
careful now buddy
having a good scratch in a delicate spot
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
1
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
6042
photos
237
followers
244
following
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
6th December 2024 5:25pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
astra
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao29
Sue Cooper
ace
Ha-ha I'm sure he's being careful.
December 10th, 2024
