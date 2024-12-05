Previous
careful now buddy by koalagardens
careful now buddy

having a good scratch in a delicate spot
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Sue Cooper ace
Ha-ha I'm sure he's being careful.
December 10th, 2024  
