Previous
young Astra by koalagardens
Photo 3477

young Astra

if you look back at Woody yesterday you can see that Astra is only a teenager
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
952% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Love the sunlight on his ears
December 16th, 2024  
Christina ace
Yes he looks softer somehow (I hope that makes sense).
December 16th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
He is gorgeous
December 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact