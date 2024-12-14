Previous
lucky I could identify the nose by koalagardens
lucky I could identify the nose

Actually her colour is a giveaway too, such a pretty pale grey.
KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Sue Cooper ace
Ha-ha well spotted and id'd
December 18th, 2024  
carol white ace
Well spotted, a super capture
December 18th, 2024  
Michelle
Looks very comfy!
December 18th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Enjoying the shade in the sunshine.
December 18th, 2024  
