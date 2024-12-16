Sign up
Previous
Photo 3480
home again!
what a relief that Valentine has received a clean bill of health and is back home - he looked back at me for a moment and then up as high as he could he went.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
5
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao29
Joanne Diochon
ace
That looks like quite a climb, especially since the bark on that tree appears to be smooth with not many places to get a good hold on.
December 19th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Great capture. Looks like he’s saying “Watch this!”
December 19th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Such a darling
December 19th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@gardencat
right?
I chose a spot where there was a fairly low branch, but he just went straight past it and stopped in this spot pretty much hanging there like he shouldn't be able to and looked at me lol
December 19th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
December 19th, 2024
I chose a spot where there was a fairly low branch, but he just went straight past it and stopped in this spot pretty much hanging there like he shouldn't be able to and looked at me lol