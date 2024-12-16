Previous
home again! by koalagardens
home again!

what a relief that Valentine has received a clean bill of health and is back home - he looked back at me for a moment and then up as high as he could he went.
KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Joanne Diochon ace
That looks like quite a climb, especially since the bark on that tree appears to be smooth with not many places to get a good hold on.
December 19th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Great capture. Looks like he’s saying “Watch this!”
December 19th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Such a darling
December 19th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@gardencat right?
I chose a spot where there was a fairly low branch, but he just went straight past it and stopped in this spot pretty much hanging there like he shouldn't be able to and looked at me lol
December 19th, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
December 19th, 2024  
