Previous
feeling safe up here by koalagardens
Photo 3482

feeling safe up here

Valentine high up in one of his favourite trees after release
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
953% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
What a cutie. Great shot.
December 21st, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Awww- a face that melts your heart!
December 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
He looks so happy to be back :-)
December 21st, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
Welcome back, Valentine!
December 21st, 2024  
Barb ace
He looks so sweet! Appropriately named, I think! :-)
December 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact