Photo 3483
feeling clever
Valentine 2 days after coming home - he has a juvenile male bailed up in this tree ... boys eh
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
valentine
marsupial
wildandfree
ndao29
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such a cutie!
December 22nd, 2024
Barb
ace
Sweet!
December 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful shot!
December 22nd, 2024
