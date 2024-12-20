Sign up
Previous
Photo 3484
I'll just wait up here
Momo is bailed up in the tree by Valentine - male koala behaviour is quite fascinating and more complex than it seems when mostly all you see is a lot of waiting
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
6065
photos
237
followers
244
following
954% complete
3477
3478
3479
3480
3481
3482
3483
3484
3480
2306
3481
3482
2307
2308
3483
3484
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
19th December 2024 7:30am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
momo
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao29
Babs
ace
Oh dear poor Momo.
December 23rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful portrait
December 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely light on his ear fur!
December 23rd, 2024
