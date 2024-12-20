Previous
I'll just wait up here by koalagardens
Photo 3484

I'll just wait up here

Momo is bailed up in the tree by Valentine - male koala behaviour is quite fascinating and more complex than it seems when mostly all you see is a lot of waiting
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Babs ace
Oh dear poor Momo.
December 23rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful portrait
December 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely light on his ear fur!
December 23rd, 2024  
