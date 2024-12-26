Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3490
now that's odd
just another day in paradise
26th December 2024
26th Dec 24
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
6078
photos
237
followers
244
following
956% complete
View this month »
3483
3484
3485
3486
3487
3488
3489
3490
Latest from all albums
2312
3487
2313
3488
3489
2314
2315
3490
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao30
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of your beautiful vegetation, the curious bird as a bonus.
December 28th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@ludwigsdiana
magpies are ground feeders, so this one is hunting just now. did you see anything else?
December 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
@koalagardens
I just checked on my pc, is that a koala in the tree?
December 28th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@ludwigsdiana
it certainly is Valentine in a tree I don't expect to see a koala in - but there is the proof positive!
December 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely and now I can see Valentine too - Paradise indeed!
December 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close