now that's odd by koalagardens
Photo 3490

now that's odd

just another day in paradise
26th December 2024 26th Dec 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Wonderful capture of your beautiful vegetation, the curious bird as a bonus.
December 28th, 2024  
@ludwigsdiana magpies are ground feeders, so this one is hunting just now. did you see anything else?
December 28th, 2024  
@koalagardens I just checked on my pc, is that a koala in the tree?
December 28th, 2024  
@ludwigsdiana it certainly is Valentine in a tree I don't expect to see a koala in - but there is the proof positive!
December 28th, 2024  
How lovely and now I can see Valentine too - Paradise indeed!
December 28th, 2024  
