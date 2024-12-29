Previous
tree huggers unite by koalagardens
Photo 3493

tree huggers unite

Valentine has it nailed
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great capture - we can see the importance of those strong and sharp nails ! fav
December 30th, 2024  
Tia ace
Wonderful pose! I’m a bit of a tree hugger myself!
December 30th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
He's awake so this is a beauty!
December 30th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Up the tree huggers. Nice.
December 30th, 2024  
