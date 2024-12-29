Sign up
Photo 3493
tree huggers unite
Valentine has it nailed
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
11
4
3
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
28th December 2024 5:42am
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao30
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great capture - we can see the importance of those strong and sharp nails ! fav
December 30th, 2024
Tia
ace
Wonderful pose! I’m a bit of a tree hugger myself!
December 30th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
He's awake so this is a beauty!
December 30th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Up the tree huggers. Nice.
December 30th, 2024
