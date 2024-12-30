Previous
spotting can be an artform by koalagardens
Photo 3494

spotting can be an artform

as can hiding apparently!
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
957% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
He’s peeping at you… soooo gorgeous
January 1st, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
Very well spotted! You definitely have an eye for koala spotting. Fav.
January 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Just keeping an eye on you - but look at those claws steadying his existence in the tree !
January 1st, 2025  
carol white ace
Well spotted. Fav 😊
January 1st, 2025  
PhylM*S ace
Good eye! I would miss spotting this guy, for sure.
January 1st, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Onyx is doing a good impression of a lump of tree here.
January 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact