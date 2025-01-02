Sign up
Previous
Photo 3497
keep your distance!
this was actually a hilarious stand off when Jasper decided to try and buddy back up to mum Onyx. They have been separate for some months and she was not impressed. I got some great video.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Views
14
1
2
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
1st January 2025 8:23am
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
jasper
onyx
marsupial
wildandfree
Michelle
Good girl putting him in his place!
January 3rd, 2025
