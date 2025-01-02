Previous
keep your distance! by koalagardens
keep your distance!

this was actually a hilarious stand off when Jasper decided to try and buddy back up to mum Onyx. They have been separate for some months and she was not impressed. I got some great video.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

KoalaGardens🐨

Michelle
Good girl putting him in his place!
January 3rd, 2025  
