Photo 3498
Honeydew
newest orphan kid in the kindy getting ready to graduate and be released into the wild - she's a stunner!
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
6
5
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
1st January 2025 4:32pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
honeydew
,
marsupial
,
kindy
,
wildandfree
Mags
ace
Oh she's just precious!
January 5th, 2025
Babs
ace
Aw she is a beauty.
January 5th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Adorable!!!!
January 5th, 2025
Simply Amanda
Ooooh so sweet!!
January 5th, 2025
Rick
ace
What a cutie. Hope she does well in the new territory.
January 5th, 2025
Erika
ace
Aww. Look at her sweet face. Beautiful.
January 5th, 2025
