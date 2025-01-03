Previous
Honeydew by koalagardens
Photo 3498

Honeydew

newest orphan kid in the kindy getting ready to graduate and be released into the wild - she's a stunner!
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Mags ace
Oh she's just precious!
January 5th, 2025  
Babs ace
Aw she is a beauty.
January 5th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Adorable!!!!
January 5th, 2025  
Simply Amanda
Ooooh so sweet!!
January 5th, 2025  
Rick ace
What a cutie. Hope she does well in the new territory.
January 5th, 2025  
Erika ace
Aww. Look at her sweet face. Beautiful.
January 5th, 2025  
