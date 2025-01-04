Sign up
Photo 3499
Happy to be home
Valentine has really settled in well at home again
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful portrait - he certainly looks happy to be back in his familiar surroundings ! fav
January 6th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovely portrait
January 6th, 2025
