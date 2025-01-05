Previous
bad hair day? by koalagardens
Photo 3500

bad hair day?

I think she could do with a little more body on top lol
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Barb ace
Great backlighting! She's certainly a fluffy one!
January 8th, 2025  
Babs ace
She is a beauty whatever her hair looks like ha ha
January 8th, 2025  
Desi
Oh cute! The backlighting is fabulous
January 8th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful smile and light.
January 8th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
She’s a beauty!
January 8th, 2025  
