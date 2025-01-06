Previous
flat out eating by koalagardens
Photo 3501

flat out eating

you can see the leaf sticking out his mouth as Woody lays on a bloodwood branch to eat the tips out of a young tallowwood below the branch. we say 'flat out like a lizard drinking' here, but now I can add 'flat out like a koala eating' lol
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Barb ace
This is so funny to see! My boy cat sometimes lays down by the food dish to eat. What?! Why?! LOL That koala is relaxed, for sure!
January 8th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Relaxed, lazy, perhaps next a snooze !!
January 8th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
That’s a chilled position!!
January 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
That’s a great saying… oh my… I’m in awe of your commitment to these amazing koalas… I’m sure they know how lucky they are…
January 8th, 2025  
Michelle
That's one chilled out Koala!
January 8th, 2025  
