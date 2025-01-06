Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3501
flat out eating
you can see the leaf sticking out his mouth as Woody lays on a bloodwood branch to eat the tips out of a young tallowwood below the branch. we say 'flat out like a lizard drinking' here, but now I can add 'flat out like a koala eating' lol
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
6100
photos
236
followers
244
following
959% complete
View this month »
3494
3495
3496
3497
3498
3499
3500
3501
Latest from all albums
2323
3498
3499
2324
2325
3500
2326
3501
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
7th January 2025 8:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
woody
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Barb
ace
This is so funny to see! My boy cat sometimes lays down by the food dish to eat. What?! Why?! LOL That koala is relaxed, for sure!
January 8th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Relaxed, lazy, perhaps next a snooze !!
January 8th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
That’s a chilled position!!
January 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
That’s a great saying… oh my… I’m in awe of your commitment to these amazing koalas… I’m sure they know how lucky they are…
January 8th, 2025
Michelle
That's one chilled out Koala!
January 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close