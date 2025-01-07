Sign up
Photo 3502
just so you don't think Woody is a total slob
here he is heading on up to get some leaf higher up after his 'layabout feed' hehe
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
woody
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Chris Cook
ace
Nice shot. He looks quite trim. A lean, mean eating machine:-)
January 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Obviously energised by the last feed , it has put a spring in his step for more "fuel"! - What a handsome lad . fav
January 9th, 2025
