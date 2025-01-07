Previous
just so you don't think Woody is a total slob by koalagardens
just so you don't think Woody is a total slob

here he is heading on up to get some leaf higher up after his 'layabout feed' hehe
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Chris Cook ace
Nice shot. He looks quite trim. A lean, mean eating machine:-)
January 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Obviously energised by the last feed , it has put a spring in his step for more "fuel"! - What a handsome lad . fav
January 9th, 2025  
