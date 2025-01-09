Sign up
Photo 3504
this'll put hairs on your chest!
Woody is indeed a mature male - you can see the dark stained oily scent gland in the middle of his chest. It has a very musky smell and they rub this on trees to mark territory.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
2
2
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, he seems to be saying "oh no not another photo"!
January 11th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@ludwigsdiana
nah he’s so busy stuffing his face he ins’t bothered by what I’m doing
January 11th, 2025
