this'll put hairs on your chest! by koalagardens
this'll put hairs on your chest!

Woody is indeed a mature male - you can see the dark stained oily scent gland in the middle of his chest. It has a very musky smell and they rub this on trees to mark territory.
KoalaGardens🐨

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, he seems to be saying "oh no not another photo"!
January 11th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@ludwigsdiana nah he’s so busy stuffing his face he ins’t bothered by what I’m doing
January 11th, 2025  
