Honeydew is graduating by koalagardens
Photo 3508

Honeydew is graduating

We did a visual evaluation on her and she has been given the clear to be released. The extra exciting news is that she is staying here! I have to check around this evening and if there are no males too close by, the gate will be opened tonight!
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

KoalaGardens🐨

PhylM*S ace
Yay! So cool. I look forward to hearing more about her in the future.
January 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
What wonderful news, such a great shot of her too.
January 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
Wonderful news I hope she settles in ok
January 15th, 2025  
