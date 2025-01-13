Sign up
Previous
Photo 3508
Honeydew is graduating
We did a visual evaluation on her and she has been given the clear to be released. The extra exciting news is that she is staying here! I have to check around this evening and if there are no males too close by, the gate will be opened tonight!
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
PhylM*S
ace
Yay! So cool. I look forward to hearing more about her in the future.
January 15th, 2025
Diana
ace
What wonderful news, such a great shot of her too.
January 15th, 2025
Babs
ace
Wonderful news I hope she settles in ok
January 15th, 2025
