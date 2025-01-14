Previous
just slobbing about by koalagardens
Photo 3509

just slobbing about

how koalas make those hard trees seem like a soft bed still gets me
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Margaret Brown ace
A well cushioned body does it!
January 16th, 2025  
