Previous
Photo 3509
just slobbing about
how koalas make those hard trees seem like a soft bed still gets me
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
6115
photos
236
followers
244
following
961% complete
3502
3503
3504
3505
3506
3507
3508
3509
2330
3506
2331
3507
2332
3508
2333
3509
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
13th January 2025 10:41am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
woody
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Margaret Brown
ace
A well cushioned body does it!
January 16th, 2025
