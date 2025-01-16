Sign up
Photo 3511
you want me to what?
yes dear, you can go free, really
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
3
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
honeydew
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Issi Bannerman
ace
Aw, how sweet.
January 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
Oh happy day, so glad she can stay with you!
January 19th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Lol - I hope she coped with the change - she looks pretty settled in this image.
January 19th, 2025
