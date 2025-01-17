Sign up
Photo 3512
good wedge
I love how both her left arm and leg are positioned to wedge Enya in here
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
enya
,
wildandfree
Linda Godwin
Oh, those claws really show well in this one.
January 19th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
What a set of claws! I guess they come in very handy up there!
January 19th, 2025
