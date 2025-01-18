Sign up
Previous
Photo 3513
that little foot
besides the position I just loved that little curled up foot at the top of the jumble
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
5
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
enya
,
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! - my reaction when I spotted the curled up foot -- Aaw so sweet !
January 20th, 2025
Diana
ace
Just too cute!
January 20th, 2025
Michelle
Cute capture
January 20th, 2025
carol white
ace
Very cute
January 20th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
That is a tangle of koala. So adorable!
January 20th, 2025
