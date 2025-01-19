Sign up
Previous
Photo 3514
green shelter
koala spotting takes dedication lol
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
5
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
enya
,
wildandfree
Mags
ace
Peeping out at you behind the leaves. =)
January 21st, 2025
carol white
ace
Well spotted. Fav 😊
January 21st, 2025
Kate
ace
Good eyes are needed too!
January 21st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted on both parts ! fav
January 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Such a cutie
January 21st, 2025
